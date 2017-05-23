WATCH: Katy Perry Reveals Exactly What Led to Her Taylor Swift Feud: 'She Started It'

Katy Perry is telling her side of the story as to what led to her feud with Taylor Swift — and the nearly three-year-long rivalry was all over backup dancers.

“There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry, 32, told Late Late Show host James Corden during his latest Carpool Karaoke installment that aired Monday night.

“It’s about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers,” Perry recalled.

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Perry continued. “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’ ”

Which made Corden ask the follow-up question: “Will the beef ever be off the grill?”

“But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done,” Perry responded. “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls–t, women together will heal the world.”

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was about another female artist, though she has yet to disclose who specifically. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” Swift said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

Last week, Perry raised eyebrows when she released her latest single “Swish Swish,” which was assumed as a diss track by listeners and fans.