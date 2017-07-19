Katy Perry Has Even More to Say About Taylor Swift: ‘I Love Her, I Always Have!’

If you thought the Katy Perry-Taylor Swift saga was over, think again.

In a recent interview with Australia’s Today show, Perry was asked, once again, about her relationship with Swift. Again, she extended a message of forgiveness. “I mean, I love her, I always have,” Perry told the interviewer. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.’”

This isn’t a new sentiment from Perry who has previously expressed her wish to let bygones be bygones and forgive Swift for any perceived wrongdoing. The “Swish Swish” singer used similar language when she was asked about Swift on the Thrive Global Podcast, when she stated: “I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on. God bless her on her journey. God bless her. Honestly.”

Perry had also made similar claims when filming Carpool Karaoke on the Late Late Show with James Corden back in May.

“Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry told Corden, confirming that she and Swift had been involved in a years-long feud initially over backup dancers.

Swift and Perry battled each other for years, though neither party criticized the other by name. Before this year, Swift came closest during an interview with Rolling Stone. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Swift said at the time. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

At the time, Swift added of the then-unnamed artist, “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

On Carpool Karaoke, Perry confirmed the dancers’ rift but said she tried to talk to Swift, one on one. “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Perry said, adding Swift never spoke to her directly.

Swift has not yet responded to any one of Perry’s multiple blessings or offers of forgiveness.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com