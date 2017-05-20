Who Is ‘Swish Swish’ Really About? Katy Perry Gets Asked the Question

Katy Perry set social media ablaze with her latest single, “Swish Swish,” as many fans theorized that the record was a Taylor Swift diss track.

And less than 24 hours after premiering the Nicki Minaj-featured track, Perry, 32, was on Friday’s Tonight Show talking what (or who) influenced the lyrics.

“Is that about anyone we know or…?” host Jimmy Fallon quipped, referring to the pop diva feud.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” the songstress said, seeming to err on the side of caution. “It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you,” she added.

Perry recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her album, Witness, and whether there was a follow-up to Swift’s 2014 single “Bad Blood,” which was rumored to be about Perry.

The “Roar” singer explained that her album was “very empowered” and that “there is no one thing that’s calling out any one person,” even adding: “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone.”

She continued: “But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.”

However, one Swift supporter was certain “Swish Swish” was a targeted diss track.

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Actress Ruby Rose slammed Perry on Twitter, writing: “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”