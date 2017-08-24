Who Is Team Katy? Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ Video Is Here and It’s Seriously Star-Studded

Katy Perry couldn’t have picked a more interesting week to release the video for her rumored Taylor Swift diss track “Swish Swish.”

Early Thursday morning, the singer, who is hosting Sunday’s VMAs, unveiled the star-studded visual for her Nicki Minaj-assisted single. The new video comes on the heels of Swift announcing the official plans for next album, Reputation.

The “Swish Swish” video centers on a basketball game between the star-studded Sheep and Dragons. Among the high-profile celebrities featured are Terry Crews, Molly Shannon, Strangers Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

While Perry recently opened up about the feud between her and Swift, she hasn’t definitively declared that “Swish Swish” is specifically about her rival. When asked by Jimmy Fallon if it was about “anyone we know,” Perry cryptically responded, “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you.”

Watch the video above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com