Katy Perry Delivers a Surprise Performance to Survivors of the Deadly California Mudslide

Katy Perry gave an emotional performance to a group of first responders and mudslide survivors on Sunday in Carpinteria, Calif.

The singer surprised the audience of more than 2,000 during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash fundraiser, according to CNN. The fundraiser was named after the area code that was devastated by the fatal mudslide.

“This means the world to me,” Perry told the network. “This is where I flourish. My heart was broken by the tragedy, the mudslide. I’ll do anything to help this community.”

Perry is familiar with the area and harbors some sweet childhood memories as she grew up nearby in the town of Goleta, California.

Katy Perry at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash fundraiser Scott Dudelson/Getty

The singer performed her hits, include “Roar” and “Firework.” The fundraiser raised $2 million, according to TIME.

Perry gave encouragement to a young fan, 14-year-old Lauren Cantin, who explained her mother had survived but her father was killed and her 16-year-old brother, Jack, was still missing, according to CNN.

“You can sing,” Perry told her.

Ellen DeGeneres, a Montecito resident, also visited the fundraiser, telling the audience, “The news has moved on, but we have not moved on.”

The talk show host said the destruction caused by the mudslides reminded her of the aftermaths that followed hurricanes.

“And it’s not just rich people and billionaires, it’s everybody,” DeGeneres said.