Katy Perry Dives Back to Earth After Getting Stuck Mid-Air During Tennessee Concert

She’s out of this world!

Katy Perry had a mechanical malfunction during a Tennessee concert of her Witness world tour on Wednesday, leaving her stuck in the air.

The pop star, 32, began chatting and joking with fans while sitting mid-air on a model of Saturn feet above the ground.

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” Perry told the crowd. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories? Should I just sing another song? You’d better put your phones up — it’s a YouTube moment!”

The “Bon Appétit” singer continued making jokes while the Saturn prop was lowered to the ground.

“I guess I’m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she said, diving into the crowd, who were all too glad to to catch her. “This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville.”

Perry’s concerts have been making headlines. Last week, the Grammy Award nominee helped a lesbian couple get engaged in Brooklyn, New York, on National Coming Out Day.

Her opening act, Noah Cyrus, also brought attention when she introduced her father, Billy Ray, and sister, Miley, onstage during Perry’s concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.