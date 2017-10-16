Katy Perry Shares the Secret to How She Can Do It All: ‘I’m Single!’

Katy Perry isn’t afraid to put herself first.

The popstar attended the Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on Saturday, where she told Entertainment Tonight the key to juggling her busy career — including her Witness World Tour as well as her new American Idol hosting gig — is being unattached romantically.

“I’m a bit younger in heart! I’m a bit more mature … single!” Perry, 32, said. “You know, when you’re single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I’m just finding a delicate balance.”

The “Swish Swish” singer announced the end of her year-long relationship with Orlando Bloom in February.

Aside from her divorce from Russell Brand in 2012, Perry dated John Mayer for a number of years.

But Perry’s not alone. She gives credits to her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, for sharing in their responsibilities.

“These guys are pulling a lot of the weight!” she said.

In fact, Perry is so confident that they’re going to find the best singing talent that she wants Bryan to place a bet against his buddy Blake Shelton from The Voice.

“I think [you should bet] a farm!” she suggested. “Like a ranch!”

“Not the whole farm!” Richie interjected.

“Blake, I bet you four horses, seven cows, 15 deer stands and 45 acres!” Bryan said. “Not the country idol, just the American Idol, ’cause see, I can spot all forms of talent.”