Katy Perry has a special someone in her life — and he may or may not be on-again, off-again ex Orlando Bloom.

The 33-year-old singer revealed details of her relationship status on Monday night from the American Idol red carpet, while shooting down Entertainment Tonight‘s questions about whether or not she’d ever date a contestant.

“No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” Perry said to ET, adding, “And I’m very happy!”

Asked if she’s currently spoken for, Perry insisted to the outlet, “Yeah, of course I am!”

The “Hot N Cold” singer then winked at the camera after telling ET she’s “not Mrs. Broom” — a reference to a photo Perry had shared to her Instagram Story on Monday of Bloom holding a broom, which she had labelled “Orlando Broom.”

Perry and Bloom sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives, then sightseeing in Prague two months later.

In March, the pair spent time together in Tokyo, Japan, where Perry was on the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour.

Bloom was in the audience too at one stop, watching Perry as she seemingly dedicated a song to him. “[I feel] very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love,” Perry said while introducing the song.

She added, “This is ‘For Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo,” seeming to reveal her pet name for Bloom.

The superstar pair made the most of their time in Japan, taking in the cherry blossoms and sampling local chicken nuggets.

And if that weren’t enough, both got to live out their MarioKart fantasies on a go-kart date night — touring Tokyo dressed as characters Mario and Luigi from the beloved Nintendo video game.

Though the duo has yet to go public with their relationship status, a source told PEOPLE in March that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it,” the source continued.

The insider added: “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”