Katy Perry Warns Against Texting the Ex: ‘I’ve Been in That Cycle … You Shouldn’t Press Send!’

When it comes to reaching out to a former flame, Katy Perry is often hot n’ cold deciding between yes or no.

These days, she says it’s best to think twice. The 32-year-old singer sat down with popular romance radio host Delilah Rene for her podcast “Conversations with Delilah” to chat about her single “Save as Draft” off her latest album, Witness. Perry revealed that not hitting send on certain messages has been her saving grace on a number of occasions.

“I’ve been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there’s only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it,” she says about struggling to send a message and ultimately deciding to save it as a draft. “It’s just that exercise — that cathartic exercise.”

And if she’s learned one thing from her mistakes, it’s simply that you just “shouldn’t press send.”

“It’s like a lesson in self-control,” she continues. “I like drafting and then sleeping on it because, for me, my emotions get very heightened in the evening [and] then in the morning when I wake up I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad I didn’t send that! I can get through another day without this situation.'”

But could it be a technique she and on-and-off-again ex-boyfriend John Mayer have used on each other? Fans seem to think so.

The “Gravity” singer has previously used social media as a platform to express his strong will against sending a message he knows he probably shouldn’t.

We’ll save that one as a draft. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 4, 2014

“We’ll save that one as a draft,” Mayer tweeted in September 2014, before again showing his admiration for the folder this past May when he, again, tweeted, “Of all the tweets I save as draft, that one made it through, huh? Okay.”

Of all the tweets I save as draft, that one made it through, huh? Okay — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

While Mayer and Perry may have split in 2014 after two years of on-again, off-again dating, he, too, dedicated his latest single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” to the pop star.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said in a New York Times profile published in March, referring to Perry. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”