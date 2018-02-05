Katy Perry Reminisces About Super Bowl Halftime Performance and Wishes Justin Timberlake Good Luck

Katy Perry has fond memories of performing at the Super Bowl.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII game, the 33-year-old “Bon Appétit” singer shared a nostalgic message on social media about how nervewracking and rewarding it is to perform on that very public stage.

“4 years ago I was given the opportunity to make over 120 million people smile,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps from her Super Bowl set.

“I will never forget the feeling before I took the stage… somewhere between what possibly felt like giving birth or the edge of death, neither I’ve known but could imagine… it’s intense and beautiful,” she added. “I am eternally grateful for every day I get to use my gift and that you all continue to press play.”

Christopher Polk/Getty

She also gave a “big shout out to my good friends” Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot “for bringing INCREDIBLE style and sparkle to the stage that night.”

And before she ended her message with a quick shout out to the infamous Left Shark, Perry took a moment to tell this year’s halftime performer, Justin Timberlake, to “enjoy the special moment.”

RELATED: Katy Perry’s Left Shark Reveals He ‘Totally’ Danced Goofy on Purpose During Super Bowl Halftime

Timberlake, 37, will hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis later to headline the Pepsi Halftime show, where he’s expected to perform a slew of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career.

He joins an impressive list of A-list entertainers who have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, including: Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Perry.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Performance — So Far

Of course, this isn’t the first time Timberlake has performed at the Super Bowl. It’s actually his third.

Timberlake and his former boy band, ‘NSYNC, joined a star-studded lineup (including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly) in 2001. And in 2004, Timberlake took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform “Rock Your Body,” which ended in the infamous wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate.”

Super Bowl LII is airing live on NBC.