Katy Perry Surprises Fans with Cherry Pies in Times Square

Katy Perry gave her fans a taste of some cherry pie.

The 32-year-old pop star served up the delicious dessert in the middle of Times Square Friday, giving fans an exciting glimpse as she waved to them from the inside of a cherry pie truck.

Observers immediately took to social media, taking video and pictures of Perry as she handed out dessert.

The singer is busy promoting her new single, “Bon Appétit,” which features Migos. She took to Instagram Friday to share a few pictures of her pie truck, writing, “I’M OPEN 24.”

🍒 I'M OPEN 24 🍒 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

While some might think the pop star simply wanted to share her favorite indulgence with her fans, the KatyCats knew to dig a little deeper.

Written within the recipe — which calls for sweet cherries, butter, sugar, and cornstarch — are a few unorthodox instructions that fans determined could be lyrics to the new song.

Perry first teased the song on her Instagram story in March with a video of herself jamming out to the tune. “Bon Appétit” joins “Chained to the Rhythm” on her highly-anticipated fourth full-length album, yet to be released.