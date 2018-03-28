Katy Perry‘s next song goes out to her… what?

The American Idol judge kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday night, and she had a very special supporter make the trip with her: on-again beau Orlando Bloom.

During the show, the 33-year-old singer told fans while introducing her song that she “felt very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.”

She added, “This is ‘For Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo,” seeming to reveal her pet name for Bloom, whom fans spotted in the audience.

The nickname means, “One whom you adore, such as a (male) child or husband,” according to Urban Dictionary.

“This is called ‘Into Me You See’ for bubbadoo” pic.twitter.com/uuQrxaevgn — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) March 27, 2018

Bloom, 41, made no attempts to hide that he was also in Japan, sharing a selfie with the country’s famous cherry blossoms to Instagram.

“cherry blossoms bloom ❤,” he captioned the photo, tagged in Tokyo.

On his Instagram story, the actor shared more videos from his trip, including a horse rolling around in the dirt and flags blowing in the wind.

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Relationship: A Timeline

Perry and Bloom sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives, then sightseeing in Prague two months later.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry on How She Can Do It All: ‘[I’m] Single!’

Though the couple has yet to go public with their relationship status, a source recently told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Feb. 2017 Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it,” the source continued.

Adding, “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”