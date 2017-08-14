Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted Together at Ed Sheeran Concert 6 Months After Splitting

Six months after announcing they split, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The two dated for 10 months before calling it quits in February, but several concertgoers tweeted they saw the pair holding hands and kissing while at Sheeran’s concert.

They both wore similar black baseball-style hats with Perry’s covering her blonde pixie hair as she stayed close to Bloom. She also wore a red bomber jacket, and leather black skirt.

Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

One fan posted photos of the two sitting close to each other, tweeting Perry, 32, walked out of the concert with Bloom, 40, following close behind with a group of friends.

Somehow ended up backstage tonight at the Ed Sheeran concert and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom both walked right past me…. 👀&smiled lol — Fatima (@fatimaa_fon) August 13, 2017

They were holding hands and walking together! 🙂 — Fatima (@fatimaa_fon) August 13, 2017

Another fan on Twitter wrote that she saw the two backstage walking together and holding hands.

At the time of their split, the pair issued a statement to PEOPLE saying they are “taking respectful, loving space” from each other after being spotted at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.

An onlooker told PEOPLE at the time that the duo didn’t interact at the party much except for posing for a photo together and mingling with their own friends.

At the time, a Perry source said that over the last few weeks, the relationship “just became more and more work to make it work,” said the source. “Because this wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break.”

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” the source said. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

In April, they reunited briefly at a party in West Hollywood. A source told PEOPLE that “Orlando and Katy had a quick hello and a brief chat.”

“They weren’t too friendly and hung out with separate friends at the party,” the source continued.