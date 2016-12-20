Watch Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sing Alanis Morissette at Karaoke Birthday Party

You-you-you-you-you oughta know — that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are karaoke beasts!

The superstar couple attended Westwood actress Shannon Woodward’s 32nd birthday party on Saturday at West Hollywood’s Blind Dragon lounge. Joined by Woodward’s Raising Hope costar Kate Micucci and commentator Ronan Farrow, the revelers tore into Alanis Morissette‘s ferocious 1995 single “You Oughta Know” (off her seminal album, Jagged Little Pill).

The throwback angst continued with another musical selection, Avril Lavigne‘s 2002 breakout hit, “Complicated,” which Perry shared to Snapchat.

@agreenersean and @katyperry killing it on the Alanis. A video posted by ronanfarrow (@ronanfarrow) on Dec 18, 2016 at 9:17am PST

Despite the furious songs, relations between Perry and Bloom seem warmer than ever as they approach their first anniversary as a couple. “They are planning a vacation for the holidays,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

They even stirred up engagement rumors in late November when the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

“Orlando is very happy with Katy. They are not engaged yet, but are very serious,” added the insider, who also explained that Perry, 32, and Bloom, 39, have been focused on making their relationship work amid busy work schedules.