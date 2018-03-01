Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Dating But Not Putting a Label on It' as They Reunite in Prague: Source

Two months after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom fueled reconciliation rumors by vacationing together in the Maldives, the exes got tongues wagging again this week by reuniting in Europe.

On Wednesday, Perry, 33, and Bloom, 41 — who split last March after a year together — were spotted taking in the sights around Prague.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

Both of the stars were bundled up for the cold winter and the singer sported a Chanel fanny pack around her waist. The actor’s pup Mighty also wore a mini coat to keep warm.

Bloom is currently in the Czech Republic to shoot his new fantasy TV series Carnival Row, and Perry is gearing up for the season premiere of American Idol.

Though the singer joked about running from love on her Instagram account on Valentine’s Day, Bloom got flirty with her in the comments, writing, “You can run but you can’t hide… from YOURSELF” and adding a few choices emojis including a kissy face.

“They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the pair. “Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.”