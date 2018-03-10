Katy Perry is (literally) wearing her affections for on-again, off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge, 33, was spotted in Santiago, Chile, after her concert at the Pista Atletica on Thursday where Katy Kats found the singer dressed in a onesie with the actor’s face printed all over it.

In fact, Bloom, 41, first showed off and wore the same exact onesie to in social media photos shared the day after his 40th birthday in January 2017.

Though she has yet to confirm the pair’s relationship status, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it,” the source continued.

Adding, “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Two months after Perry and Bloom fueled reconciliation rumors by vacationing together in the Maldives, they were spotted sightseeing in Prague.

Bloom is currently in the Czech Republic filming his new fantasy TV series Carnival Row.

“They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about the pair. “Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.”