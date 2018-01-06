Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Not Officially Back Together Despite Maldives Trip, Says Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not officially back together despite being spotted together in the Maldives, a source close to the former Lord of the Rings star tells PEOPLE.

The former pair fueled reconciliation rumors earlier this week after they were were snapped by fans enjoying a meal in the tropical country while staying at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort. But the source says the pair are very much still friends.

“Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after,” the insider said. “They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

The singer, 33, and actor, 40, called it quits nearly a year ago but have remained in one another’s lives, even kissing and holding hands at an Ed Sheeran concert last August months after their split.

“Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy,” the source says. “She has been very busy with work. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Opens Up About Being a Judge on American Idol – ‘I Am a Straight Shooter’

Perry had, in fact, been busy — filming the reboot season of American Idol inbetween stops on her popular Witness tour. That’s part of the reason she and Bloom, who were first seen getting flirty at a Golden Globes after party in 2016, announced they were “taking respectful, loving space” late last February just days after they posed for a photo together at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after party.

The split was amicable, a source previously told PEOPLE, with another insider adding that they are “open to seeing what happens.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Perry seems to be happy to still have Bloom in her life. Addressing rumors that the two had rekindled their romance last summer, she told The Morning Mashup that there are people who “are in and out of your life.”

“It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred,” added Perry.