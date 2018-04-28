Katy Perry and Her 'Darling' Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis in Vatican City

Five days after Katy Perry confirmed she was “spoken for,” the singer traveled to Rome with Orlando Bloom — and the pair got a chance to meet Pope Francis!

The 33-year-old pop star was seen placing her hand over the Pope’s during their meeting on Saturday, while Bloom, 41, was all smiles as he stood beside her.

Perry wore a black veiled hat and a matching black ruffled dress for the special occasion, while Bloom opted for a black suit with a matching tie.

“Happy Saturday, everyone. I’m here in Rome at the Vatican about to speak on meditation,” Perry said in a video posted on her Instagram Story, as she arrived at The Vatican on Saturday for the fourth annual Unite to Cure conference.

Perry was joined by her “mama,” Mary Hudson, and Bloom, whom Perry described as “my darling.”

Perry also proved that no matter where her journeys take her, she can never pass up an opportunity to show off her silly side.

“Never not being me,” she wrote alongside a video showing Perry unsuspectedly following a group of marching men wearing bright uniforms.

After months of speculation about her relationship with Bloom, Perry shot down questions about whether she’d ever date an American Idol contestant.

“No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“And I’m very happy!” she added.

The “Hot N Cold” singer then winked at the camera after telling ET she’s “not Mrs. Broom” — a reference to a photo Perry had shared to her Instagram Story on Monday of Bloom holding a broom, which she had labeled “Orlando Broom.”

Perry and Bloom first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives. They went sightseeing in Prague two months later.

In March, the duo spent time together in Tokyo, where Perry seemingly dedicated a song to Bloom as he took in a show on her Witness world tour in the audience.

“[I feel] very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love,” Perry said while introducing “For Me You See.”

“This is…for Bubba Doo,” she added, seemingly revealing her pet name for him.

A source previously told PEOPLE in March that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source continued. “They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it.”

The insider added: “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”