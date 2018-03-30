Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dress as Mario and Luigi for Some Real Life Mario Kart Action in Tokyo

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom taking a spin on Rainbow Road?

The superstar pair made time for a go-kart date night during their time in Japan, where Perry kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour on Tuesday. Together they toured Tokyo dressed as iconic Nintendo characters Mario and Luigi, bringing their Mario Kart fantasies to life.

Bloom took on Mario in a red jumpsuit with oversized overalls, while Perry donned a matching green onesie. According to Travel + Leisure, the tour company (called MariCAR, naturally) provides the costumes for their customers as they cruise the city.

The recently reunited couple are making the most of their time in Japan, taking in the cherry blossoms and sampling the local chicken nuggets — a lot of ’em. Like, too many.

The 33-year-old “Swish Swish” singer was welcomed onto the program Japanese television program Sukkiri with an assortment of fried bites in a variety of flavors — including cheese and spicy — presented in chicken-themed cardboard containers.

According to Us Weekly, who first shared the clip, the nuggets are from Lawson, a Japanese convenience store chain.

Upon sight of the meaty morsels, Perry immediately went to town by jokingly sampling as many as she could. “I love them so much,” she mouths to the hosts between bites.

Perry also gave a shout-out to her non-chicken raison d’etre during her concert on Tuesday, telling fans that she “felt very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.”

She added, “This is ‘For Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo,” apparently revealing her pet name for Bloom, whom fans spotted in the audience.

The nickname means, “One whom you adore, such as a (male) child or husband,” according to Urban Dictionary.