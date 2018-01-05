Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Vacation Together in the Maldives

Nearly a year after they called it quits, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are again fueling reconciliation rumors after they were spotted vacationing together in the Maldives earlier this week.

The exes — who kissed and held hands at an Ed Sheeran concert last August months after they officially split — were snapped by fans enjoying a meal in the tropical country while staying relatively incognito in baseball caps. A source tells PEOPLE the pair stayed at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort.

Addressing rumors that she and Bloom, 40, had rekindled their romance last summer, Perry told The Morning Mashup that there are people who “are in and out of your life.”

“It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred,” added the singer, 33, who was first seen getting flirty with Bloom at a Golden Globes after party in 2016. “And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

A source also previously told PEOPLE the exes split amicably and “have been in touch since they broke up,” while another insider added that they are “open to seeing what happens.”

After dating for around a year, Perry and Bloom — who shares 6-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — announced they were “taking respectful, loving space” late last February just days after they posed for a photo together at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after party.