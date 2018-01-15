Katy Perry Revisits Hilarious Childhood Jousting Trauma at Medieval Times Restaurant

It took a few decades, but Katy Perry bravely headed back to Medieval Times restaurant after enduring a humiliating experience as a kid.

Sporting a paper crown that showed her support for the red and yellow knight at the Dallas, Texas, tournament, the pop star spoke about the “traumatic” incident before the show began in her Instagram stories.

“One of my more embarrassing stories I have from childhood that traumatized me is that when I was very young, I went to Medieval Times, and the guy came over to me and he had a ribbon at the end of his joust,” she said.

Perry shared that she had no idea that she was supposed to take the ribbon off.

“Well, instead of that, I took my dirty napkin that I had been putting all the chicken grease on, and put it on top of the joust,” the singer recalled. “Everyone in the whole arena laughed at me, and I think I was maybe, like, 6 or 7, and now I’m 33, and I’m gonna do it right this time.”

The journey back proved to be a more successful one, with the singer chowing down on dinner sans utensils and accepting a flower from her knight.

At the end of the night, Perry was crowned the “Queen of Love and Beauty.” She pretended to cry as she received a tiara and sash from the knight, who she excitedly hugged.

“Ladies and gentleman, I present our champion, Lady Katy!” an announcer said.

The video’s caption read, “FINALLY THEY AREN’T LAUGHING,” referring to Perry’s embarrassing story.

