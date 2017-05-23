Katy Perry is speaking out in the aftermath of the horrific bombing that has left at least 22 dead and dozens more injured following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.

“I can’t really tell anyone else how they should feel, but I just feel devastated,” she said in a tearful interview with Elvis Duran Tuesday morning. “The UK, they are just so passionate about music—just like anyone else, but they are just so in it, and so dedicated and so loyal.”

The “Bon Appétit” singer sent warm thoughts to the victims, and also to Grande fans across the globe. “I just want to say that I love all of you out there and I just know that some of our fan bases kind of go both ways. Ari’s fans are my fans, and my fans are Ari’s fans. We’re just all loving on each other and we should just stay loving on each other.”

The explosion took place around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office inside the Manchester Arena. According to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, the attack was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb. British Prime Minister Teresa May says authorities are treating the incident “as an appalling terrorist attack.”

Perry, 32, urged unity and and cooperation to make it through the challenging time. “I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other. No barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist.”

Miley Cyrus also sent her love to Grande—and her fans—sharing an affectionate message on Instagram.

“[W]ishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now…” Cyrus, 24, captioned the image. “[L]ove love love you… so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack!”

“[A]ll I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way!” Cyrus continued. “This MUST end! No more war… no more innocent lives taken… L-O-V-E.”

Grande herself spoke out on Twitter just hours after the attack, writing, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”