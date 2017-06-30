John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry Ranking Him Best Lover: 'I Don't Have a Cool-Enough Thought'
Music
'I Feel Very Sexually Empowered': Katy Perry's Most Honest Quotes About Love, Sex & Heartbreak
The “Bon Appétit” singer is not holding back
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Is 'Always Trying' to Flirt with Her – but He Swears He Just Wants to Be Friends
1 of 15
ON CASUALLY DATING
"Everything doesn't have to end in marriage."
— to Vogue in 2017
2 of 15
ON RANKING HER EXES' SKILLS IN THE BEDROOM
"They're all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place."
— to James Corden in 2017, before naming John Mayer first, Orlando Bloom second and Diplo third
3 of 15
ON FEELING 'SEXUALLY EMPOWERED'
"Right now in my life, I feel very sexually empowered rather than being taken advantage of sexually or being manipulated by other people. I must have opened up a chakra in my hips at some point because I feel great! I know exactly what I want! I think this is a consensual transaction if I want it and it's a beautiful thing to embrace once you’re ready for it."
— to Entertainment Weekly in 2017
4 of 15
ON THE TRUTH ABOUT RELATIONSHIPS
"There is no handbook."
— to Billboard in 2015
5 of 15
ON KEEPING HER DATING LIFE UNDER WRAPS
"In all my relationships, I've learned how I have to be more careful and that it's not up for public consumption."
—to Billboard in 2015
6 of 15
ON HER DIVORCE FROM RUSSELL BRAND
"It feels like a hundred lifetimes ago, so it's like digging up an old grave. A lot of therapy has happened and a lot of understanding and growth."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
7 of 15
ON OVERCOMING HEARTBREAK
"Sometimes you have to go through all this s--- to get your grips on life and figure out what the next boundaries in your love life are going to be."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
8 of 15
ON FACING THE INEVITABLE OBSTACLES
"You have to go through the mud in order to find that peaceful place. In the long run, it was necessary for me to have more of a teammate."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
9 of 15
ON GETTING OVER BREAKUPS
"I know it sounds really hippie-s---, but I'm living in the now and not fantasizing about the future or [being] torn up about the past."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
10 of 15
ON HER SPLIT FROM EX JOHN MAYER
"I have a lot of respect for [John] still, and I know it goes both ways. There's no bad blood, but I'm sure there will be inspired songs."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
11 of 15
ON HER LONG-DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP WITH EX ORLANDO BLOOM
"My boyfriend lives in Malibu, and getting used to that [drive] was like, 'Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this?'"
— to Women's Wear Daily in 2016
12 of 15
ON HOW LONG SHE'S GONE WITHOUT SEX
"Maybe six months or a year. I don't stay single for long. I carry a lot of rose quartz, which attracts the male. Maybe I need to calm it down with the amethyst."
— to Cosmopolitan in 2014
13 of 15
ON HOW SHE DEALT WITH HER SPLIT FROM RUSSELL BRAND
"There were two weeks of my life after I found out the truth of my marriage where I was like, 'OK. All right. I can't feel this. This is too intense right now.' I was, like, just eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drinking, and that's it."
— to Marie Claire in 2013
14 of 15
ON HER BRIEF BREAKUP FROM JOHN MAYER
"I took a break from my boyfriend, not one that I wanted. It was like a splash of cold water to search inward on what was going on with me. That is what let me to this new awakening, this realizing, If I don't do some self-love, I'm not going to be able to keep the love that I want. I still needed to deal with all of my ex-husband stuff. I hadn't."
— to Marie Claire in 2013
15 of 15
ON LEARNING TO LOVE HERSELF
"What I've learned is that if you don't have the foundation of self-love first, you really have nowhere to pull love from to give it away. I had to learn about taking care of myself before I could take care of others. I want to mommy everyone. I want to take care of them. I want to save them, and I forget myself in the meantime. I learned that through therapy."
— to Harper's Bazaar in 2014
See Also
More
John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry Ranking Him Best Lover: 'I Don't Have a Cool-Enough Thought'
Katy Perry Says Niall Horan Is 'Always Trying' to Flirt with Her – but He Swears He Just Wants to Be Friends