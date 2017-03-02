Katy Perry Looks Happy a Day After Announcing Split from Orlando Bloom

Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am 💁🏼 @sarahhudsonxx @laurenglucksman A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

It doesn’t seem like Katy Perry‘s break from Orlando Bloom is keeping her from having fun.

The “Roar” singer posted a video of herself with friends to Instagram on Wednesday, looking happy as she danced toward the camera.

“Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am @sarahhudsonxx @laurenglucksman,” Perry wrote.

The singer, 32, has been focusing on her new music, including her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” which she first debuted at the Grammys in February and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards.

The video comes one day after Perry and Bloom, 40, announced their separation in a joint statement on Tuesday, after more than a year together.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the statement to PEOPLE read.

The two were last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. An onlooker told PEOPLE that the two didn’t have much interaction aside from posing for a photo together.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” says the source. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

Multiple sources told PEOPLE the stars weren’t focusing on a longterm future together.

“It was never really supposed to be serious between them,” a Perry source told PEOPLE exclusively. “When it first started, she was basically like ‘This will be fun for now.'”

A Bloom pal told PEOPLE the actor was “happy and content” with Perry but “was not in the mindset to settle down.”

According to Bloom’s friend, things have been “shaky” for a while, but there was no last straw that led to the split. “There was nothing dramatic or over the top,” says the friend. “Katy’s going through a lot of changes for her new music — both physically and emotionally — and this was a part of that.”