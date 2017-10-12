Katy Perry Helps Lesbian Couple Get Engaged at Her Concert on National Coming Out Day

Katy Perry may have kissed a girl (and liked it), but it was a lesbian couple that were locking lips Wednesday night at the 32-year-old’s concert.

Performing at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, Perry helped a fan named Katie facilitate a surprise proposal between her girlfriend Becky.

The engagement came on a special day for the LGBTQ community, Wednesday being National Coming Out Day.

Bringing the women up on stage, Perry — who was dressed in a sequin silver bodysuit with oversize sleeves, a half skirt and a beaded Cher-like headdress — pointed out that she had a shooting star and asked each what they would wish for.

“Well, I don’t know if all of y’all have seen Becky, but she’s pretty even without any makeup on. And she’s perfect every time I look at her,” Katie told the crowd, in video of the proposal taken by fans before dropping to her knee and pulling out a box with her ring on it it.

“Becky, will you marry me?” she said.

Perry dropped to the floor as the crowd cheered the two on. “Say yes, Becky, if you want to get married!” she screamed in the microphone.

Becky, as fans might imagine, said yes and Katie jumped up — giving her girlfriend a kiss and a hug.

“My wish came true,” Katie said as Perry hugged the two and posed with them together for a selfie.

RELATED: 12 Adorable Ways Celebs Have Helped Fans Pop the Question

Fans shared in the excitement on social media, sharing video of the proposal.

“Katy Perry is so woke, she had a lesbian proposal on National Coming Out Day at her concert tonight,” wrote one fan, adding the hashtag “#synergy.”

Perry also posted video of the proposal to her Instagram Story, captioning it “Becky said yes!”

@katyperry is so woke she had a lesbian proposal on national coming out day at her concert tonight #synergy — Mike Meehan (@MikeJMeehan) October 12, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s How To Save on Concert Tickets So You Still Have Money For Merch

WITNESS: The Tour kicked off September 19 in Montreal, Quebec — a week later than originally planned due to “unavoidable production issues.”

The tour is in support of Perry’s fifth studio album, Witness, which was released on June 9 and has spawned the singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” “Swish Swish,” and “Save as Draft.”

Perry will be touring across the globe until next August, with opening act Noah Cyrus joining her on the road Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, Purity Ring from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20, and Carly Rae Jepsen from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.

In between, the singer will also be judging ABC’s upcoming American Idol reboot.

For tickets and dates, visit KatyPerry.com.