Katy Perry's Left Shark Reveals He 'Totally' Danced Goofy on Purpose During Super Bowl Halftime

Left Shark boogied through Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show, quickly becoming a viral sensation for flailing off-beat.

And on Wednesday, the man behind the infamous 2015 moment, Bryan Gaw, revealed that his dance moves were strategically meant to be freeform, in fact, the choreography represented being an “underdog.”

Gaw, whose identity was first disclosed a day after Perry’s performance, was a backup dancer for the singer’s touring ensemble for five years. Presently, he’s a hair stylist in West Hollywood.

“So there’s a set choreography. There’s also what’s called freestyle choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer,” Gaw explained to NPR about the “Teenage Dream” sequence in the show.

“I’m in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There’s no cool in that. So what’s the other option? Well, I’m gonna play a different character,” he said.

Katy Perry and Bryan Gaw in 2015 Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Everything We Know About Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Performance — So Far

Being in-sync with Right Shark was never a part of his plan, rather he claimed his improvisational dance represented “an underdog” or “an everyday person, someone imperfect.”

When asked if he reached levels of feeling “maximum goofy” during that particular segment of the show, Gaw laughed, recalling, “Totally. I’m on a maximum stage!”

In addition, Gaw explained how his inspiration behind Left Shark can be relatable to anyone.

“Don’t take life so seriously. I was on the biggest stage in the world, acting crazy, and I got a lot of press and a lot of attention for it, in the most positive ways. It’s great. Be you. Do you,” he advised.

Adding, “You don’t have to be perfect. Nobody has to be perfect in life.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air live on NBC.