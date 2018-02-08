Taylor Swift's Longtime Pal Karlie Kloss Goes on Group Dinner Date with Frenemy Katy Perry

One month after Karlie Kloss was accused of dissing her longtime pal Taylor Swift by captioning an Instagram post with a Katy Perry lyric, the 25-year-old model was spotted hanging out with the “Swish Swish” singer in Los Angeles.

In a photo published by TMZ, Kloss and Perry were seen grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles with mutual friends, including Vanity Fair writer Derek Blasberg and jewelry designer Jen Meyer, on Wednesday night.

While neither the singer nor the model publicly documented their time together, on Thursday Blasberg — who has been close with both Kloss and Perry for years — shared a video of himself spending some additional time with the model.

“Welcome to Los Angeles,” Kloss told him in a video posted to Blasberg’s Instagram stories, before later teasing him and saying, “I hate you.”

“Some welcome wagon this is,” he wrote alongside the cheeky snap.

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

In January, Kloss posted a video of herself dribbling a basketball during a shoot for Love Magazine and initially captioned it “Swish Swish,” causing fans to accuse her of dissing Swift. However, Kloss quietly changed the caption to read “Nothing but net” shortly after.

Rumors of a fallout between the longtime besties first surfaced after Swift, 28, left Kloss’s name off of her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Other pals who were featured on the shirt included Martha Hunt, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

But Kloss — who first met the singer in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — seemed to put feud rumors to rest when she wished Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Swift once said about their friendship. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.”

For what it’s worth, Perry has also revealed that she’s ready to put any bad blood with Swift behind her.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about her feud with Swift during a candid interview on The Thrive Global Podcast in June and declared that she was ready to forgive the “Blank Space” singer.

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry told Thrive CEO Arianna Huffington. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her … I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.”