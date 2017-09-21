WATCH: Katy Perry Channels Janet Jackson with Rendition of ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ on Tour

Katy Perry did something great for her fans — and fans of Janet Jackson.

The “Swish Swish” singer, 32, opened her WITNESS: The Tour Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec, to Jackson’s 1986 hit “What Have You Done For Me Lately.”

Perry wore a black and white costume outfitted with rhinestones as well as a a bejeweled hat while dancing to Jackson’s original choreography.

Katy Perry covering Janet's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" on her [current] Witness Tour. pic.twitter.com/wqNALbsUYV — Stevie's Wonder (@Stevies_Wonder) September 20, 2017

Perry’s tour delayed its opening for a week due to “unavoidable production issues” but looks like those are behind her.

While Perry paid tribute to Jackson, the “Rhythm Nation” singer recently paid tribute to new artists Cardi B dancing to the rapper’s hitduring Jackson’s world tour, State of the World Tour.

I really can't even believe this .Its soo surreal .Like ommmmmmmgggg son this the type of shit you dream about .Thank you Janet Jackson for showing Bodak Yellow some love.Im so happy . A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Jackson wore a black suit and danced and sang to “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” before segueing into “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B shared the video on her Instagram page, in shock that Jackson would sing her song during her set.

“I really can’t even believe this,” she wrote in the caption. “.Its soo surreal .Like ommmmmmgggg son this type of s— you dream about .Thank you Janet Jackson for showing Bodak Yellow some love.Im so happy .”