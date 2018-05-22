Katy Perry Confirms Relationship Status with Orlando Bloom, Says She's 'Not Single' During Idol

Katy Perry just confirmed she’s going steady with Orlando Bloom!

During Tuesday’s finale of American Idol, the singer, 33, revealed she is no longer on the market when she hilariously professed her love to special guest, Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

“Can I be in the running?” Perry jokingly asked as she got down on her knees and gave Kufrin a kiss on her hand.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” the reality star responded as Perry remarked, “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Though she did not specifically say her on-again boyfriend’s name, she and the actor have been spotted on numerous occasions as of late.

Just last month, the “Roar” singer and Bloom, 41, traveled to Rome together, where they met Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Also in April, the father of one let the world know about the strength of his feelings for Perry.

“She’s a remarkable human being, actually,” Bloom told U.K. newspaper The Times when he opened up about the couple’s relationship, adding that since he’s “a little older” than Perry, he wasn’t “overly familiar with her artistic endeavors when we met.”

“I wouldn’t have imagined anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways,” he continued. “You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”

Fellow judge Luke Bryan previously had some choice words for Bloom.

“I haven’t met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out,” Bryan told Access Hollywood earlier this month. “If he hurts my little sister—I mean, he just thinks all that bow shooting he did on Lord of the Rings … I got some real-world bows.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom were back together after announcing their split in February 2017.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” the source said.

“They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.

Perry and Bloom first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives in January. They went sightseeing in Prague two months later.

Also in March, the duo also spent time together in Tokyo, where Perry seemingly dedicated her song “For Me You See” to Bloom as he took in a show on her Witness world tour in the audience.

Gabby Barrett joined fellow finalists Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe for the first night of the two-part finale. The second part airs live on Monday at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on ABC.