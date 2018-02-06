Katy Perry Is Preparing for a 'Big Soul Overhaul': 'I Have to Step into Being Katheryn Hudson'

Katy Perry has undergone plenty of transformations and reinventions of herself as a world-touring pop star, but she’s gearing up for a much more challenging “overhaul” of the woman behind closed doors.

The 33-year-old singer covers Glamour‘s March issue, where she opened up about her next major undertaking — not a new album or tour, but focusing on her personal life.

“I’m preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I’m nervous about,” she revealed. “I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult. I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that’s the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings.”

Perry continued, “I’m about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I’m nervous, but I don’t think I have a choice anymore. This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career. But for my personal life, it doesn’t work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson.”

Katy Perry Emma Summerton

Perry also shared that her moments of self-doubt often transform themselves into her music.

“I would say that all of my best songs, or what I think are some of my better songs — ‘By the Grace of God,’ ‘Roar,’ ‘Firework’ — are basically motivational pep talks to myself,” she said. “They’re my soul speaking to me, saying, ‘Come on. We can do this. One foot in front of the other.'”

Her lyrics have also helped out fans who were dealing with similar feelings.

“I also take the time to connect with the people who listen to my music,” she said. “I read their letters or I’ll meet someone who will say something like, ‘I stopped cutting myself two years ago because of this song,’ and I’ll be like, Oh, right! That’s why I wrote that song. I wrote that song so that it could bring a bit of joy back into people’s lives.”

Katy Perry Emma Summerton

KatyCats are dear to Perry, and she remembers how it felt to run into one of her idols when she was just starting out.

When asked what advice she’d give her younger self, Perry said, “People may not remember everything about meeting you, but they will always remember the way you made them feel.”

She added, “When I was first getting to Hollywood and meeting my heroes like Gwen Stefani and a couple others, one was amazing — she introduced herself and asked my name — but one just brushed me off. I’ll never forget how that made me feel.”

Katy Perry Emma Summerton

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Breaks Down In Honest Therapy Session As She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts

In addition to getting rejuvenation from her fans while on the road, Perry sticks to a routine that includes plenty of sleep each night — “nine to 10 hours, actually” — morning yoga, meditation and a no-sugar and no-dairy diet that works for her.

The new American Idol judge, the reboot of which premieres March 11, also gives herself room to breathe thanks to her New Year’s resolution: turning off her phone for one day each week.

“It’s really about resting, eating, and exercising,” she explained. “In my twenties I used to be able to do shows hung­over after eating an In-N-Out burger. I can’t do that anymore.”