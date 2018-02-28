One thing Katy Perry isn’t hot and cold about: reading!

The “Swish Swish” singer posed for a “shelfie” — a selfie with a book — to promote Disney and ABC’s Magic of Storytelling campaign. For every shelfie shared on social media with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, a book will be donated to a child in need.

Perry posing with The Ugly Ducking

Fans can use Perry’s shot with The Ugly Ducking as inspiration for their own pictures and are encouraged to incorporate their own favorite stories. Other celebrities who have shown their support for the initiative include Alec Baldwin, Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nick Viall. Through the Magic of Storytelling, Disney and ABC will donate up to one million books via nonprofit organization First Book.

The pop star kicks off her stint as an Idol judge when ABC’s reboot of the singing competition premieres March 11. In the meantime, Perry, 33, wants to help put books in more children’s hands.

The Grammy nominee also showed off her charitable side Sunday night when she gave a surprise performance to first responders and survivors of the Montecito mudslides at the One 805 Kick Ash Bash fundraiser in Carpinteria, California. The benefit raised over $2 million, according to TIME.

