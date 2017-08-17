Katy Perry is delaying her Witness tour, citing “unavoidable production” issues.

Initially set to kick off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, the tour will now begin Sept. 19 in Montreal.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” Perry, 32, explained on Instagram Thursday morning. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait. My first show on WITNESS: The Tour will be in Montreal on Sept. 19, and all the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.”

Though most of the shows were rescheduled, Perry’s stop in Buffalo, New York, was scrapped, the KeyBank Center shared on Twitter.

Perry’s announcement, which she presented on Instagram as both “good” and “bad news,” also included information on her new opening acts: Noah Cyrus will join her on the road Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, Purity Ring will take the slot from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20, and Carly Rae Jepsen will bring her hits to Witness from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.

Perry’s latest jaunt supports her fifth studio album, Witness, which was released on June 9 and has spawned the singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” “Swish Swish,” and “Save as Draft.”

The world tour will take her across the globe until next August, but first, Perry is set to host and perform at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27.

