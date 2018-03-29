You'll Never Love Anything as Much as Katy Perry Loves Chicken Nuggets on This Japanese TV Show

Love is a strong word, but it’s the only appropriate way to describe Katy Perry‘s feelings for chicken nuggets. That probably explains why she housed tenders by the handful during a lighthearted appearance on Japanese television Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old “Swish Swish” singer was welcomed onto the program Sukkiri with an assortment of fried bites in a variety of flavors — including cheese and spicy — presented in chicken-themed cardboard containers.

According to Us Weekly, who first shared the clip that’s making the rounds among fans on social media, the nuggets are from Lawson, a Japanese convenience store chain.

Upon sight of the meaty morsels, Perry immediately went to town by jokingly sampling as many as she could. “I love them so much,” she mouths to the hosts between bites.

Unfortunately, disaster soon strikes when she can’t fit any more into her mouth, leading her to sheepishly spit some into one of the containers. The hosts, ever the professionals, shield their guest as she takes care of business.

Katy Perry eating chicken nuggets.

Katy Perry eating chicken nuggets.

Perry is in town for the Asian leg of her Witness tour, which kicked off on Tuesday. She had a very special supporter make the trip with her: on-again beau Orlando Bloom.

During the show, Perry told fans while introducing her song that she “felt very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love.”

She added, “This is ‘For Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo,” apparently revealing her pet name for Bloom, whom fans spotted in the audience.

The nickname means, “One whom you adore, such as a (male) child or husband,” according to Urban Dictionary.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Bloom, 41, made no attempts to hide that he was also in Japan, sharing a selfie with the country’s famous cherry blossoms to Instagram.

“cherry blossoms bloom ❤,” he captioned the photo, tagged in Tokyo.

On his Instagram story, the actor shared more videos from his trip, including a horse rolling around in the dirt and flags blowing in the wind.

Perry and Bloom sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives, then sightseeing in Prague two months later.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Though the couple has yet to go public with their relationship status, a source recently told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.