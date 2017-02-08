Katy Perry Premieres New Song ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ at Disco Balls Around the World

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

This Friday night, Katy Perry fans won’t be streaking in the park or skinny-dipping in the dark — instead, they’ll be listening to the pop star’s latest jam on repeat.

Perry recently revealed she’s releasing a new tune, “Chained to the Rhythm,” on Friday, and gave several lucky fans across the globe the chance to hear it early through a series of music-playing disco balls.

The mystery began late Tuesday night when Perry tweeted, “Why are we all so chained” alongside a short video of her foot chained to a disco ball accompanied by a dance beat.

She then revealed with another tweet that the disco ball actually serves as a giant, shiny iPod, and will play her new song if you plug in headphones. With some funky fingernail art that read “FIND ME,” Perry also implied that the disco balls were hidden for fans to find.

Eventually, she tweeted a link to a map revealing the mystery locations of places around the world fans have tracked down the disco balls. U.S. locations include Atlanta, New York, and Raleigh, North Carolina, while fans in countries like Norway, Italy, and Brazil have also found balls.

AN ICONIC BOP I JUST GOT SCALPED IN LEICESTER SQUARE I LOVE #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM @katyperry QUEEN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SltY7b37xf — adam (@basicallyadam) February 8, 2017

Okay this is nuts. There's a disco ball at Nathan Phillips Sq PLAYING BRAND NEW @KATYPERRY. Go check it out! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/ef2nwP0dGO — TJ (@OnAirTJ) February 8, 2017

Fans have been tweeting at Perry as they discover the song, and she’s been retweeting them, leaving her feed entirely filled with excited fans and disco balls.