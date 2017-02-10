This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Katy Perry has returned to pop music with a new single, “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Outside of “Rise,” which Perry penned for NBC’s 2016 Olympics promo, the singer’s last original single came back in 2014 when she released “This Is How We Do,” off her third studio LP, Prism.

For “Chained to the Rhythm,” Perry teams up with frequent collaborator and super-producer Max Martin. Perry and the Swedish hitmaker first paired on her debut record, including for her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl” and have worked together for each of her collections since. Most recently, he co-wrote “Roar” and “Dark Horse,” off 2013’s Prism, both of which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here, he helmed production while another A-lister helped write the track: Sia is listed as a co-writer on the tune along with Perry. Famously, Sia had previously tried to sell the pop star on her songs “Elastic Heart” and “Chandelier.” (Sia ended up releasing both under her own name.)

Perry premiered the song for select, adventurous fans earlier this week as she dotted the map with disco balls playing the cut.

Time away from the radio has hardly meant time off for the 32-year-old. Last month she produced a moving “Don’t Normalize Hate” PSA that uses an example of an 89-year-old who was registered and placed in an internment camp for four years during World War II to question whether President Donald Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric is a sign that history could repeat itself. Last year, she spent time on the road campaigning for Hillary Clinton and continued her work with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Hear “Chained to the Rhythm,” and check out the lyrics, below. And you can stream the song at Spotify.

See Perry perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.