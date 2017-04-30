Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Comparing Her Old Hair Color to President Barack Obama

Katy Perry is catching fire from social media users for a joke in which she compares backlash to her shorter, blonde hairstyle to those who prefer former President Barack Obama over President Donald Trump.

“Aww, someone says, ‘I miss your old, black hair,’ ” the singer said during an Instagram Live session. “Oh, do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, times change. Bye.”

Perry, 32, giggled as she looked around to others in the car before announcing, “I should leave now,” before someone off-camera pal responds, “Okay, you’re cut off.”

Perry has been vocal about her support for Obama, even performing at a rally for the president during the 2012 campaign and at a White House reception for the Special Olympics in 2016. She has also been a vocal anti-Trump critic, supporting marches and fundraisers ever since his election in November. But her comment sparked negative feedback on Twitter from users who felt she was mocking people who did actually miss Obama.

“Wow Katy Perry,” one critic wrote. “The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing.”

Another said, “What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama? You’re cancelled @katyperry.”

Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017

What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama? You're cancelled @katyperry. — Tonio The Divo ♕ (@_JayAntonio) April 30, 2017

Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better. — Steph (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017

that Katy Perry video is the perfect example of how most wypipo try to be funny — Lola ⚡️ (@lochnessssa) April 30, 2017

It's been a long time since I cringed as hard as I did when I saw that @katyperry "do you miss Barrack Obama" video pic.twitter.com/Y28dyQf5hE — 🖤🌈 (@fxcktrvmp) April 30, 2017

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017

@kamerontyler @katyperry Ew…ew ew…I was already disappointed/disgusted when she performed in geisha attire bc I like her songs..but gross. I DO miss Obama, bitch — pamcake (@dopaminequeen11) April 30, 2017

let's be real y'all.. katy perry is cancelled — aidan☾ (@snekkybitch) April 30, 2017

Perry faced similar backlash in 2013 after performing in a geisha-inspired outfit during the American Music Awards, where she was accused of cultural appropriation.

In the most recent election, Perry was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton, even designing a pair of pumps in honor of the Democratic presidential nominee. The duo also appeared together at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball three weeks after falling short in the election.

“I’ve always had a voice – a singing voice – but I’ve never had a voice like I’ve had before,” Perry said at the event. “Hillary has lit that voice inside of me, and that light will never go out, it will continue to get brighter and brighter and brighter. Thank you, Hillary. You motivate me and so many millions of people.”