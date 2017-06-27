Katy Perry Catches Vacation ‘Feels’ in Calvin Harris’ New Music Video

This trippy beach is packed with stars.

In the new music video for his single “Feels,” Calvin Harris has escaped to a secluded vacation destination with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean.

Performing the funky slow jam’s hook, Perry rocks long locks and a dress as yellow as the flowers surrounding her. Meanwhile, Pharrell sings and dances on a row boat but manages not to rock it too much, and Big Sean is king of the jungle, chilling on a throne of sorts next to his birds.

Harris pops up a few times in this Emil Nava-directed clip, playing bass in the background of the technicolor world.

“Feels” is Harris’ latest release from his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, due Friday.

Watch the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com