WATCH: Katy Perry Was ‘United in Love’ with Ariana Grande Backstage at One Love Manchester Concert

Katy Perry is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where she performed at alongside Ariana Grande and other just two weeks after the terrorist attack outside Grande’s concert killed 22 and injured over 100 people.

The “Swish Swish” singer, 32, shared BTS clips from her rehearsal session of “Roar” as well as her backstage moments mingling with fellow performers Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

“I’m here to give love and for the love. And to show support,” Perry told BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw before hitting the stage. “I love Ariana and all the fans of music aren’t just one fan of one artist. We’re all in this together and that’s why I’m here.”

“#TBT to when the music community came together united in love for each other,” Perry tweeted along with the BTS video.

For her performance, the songstress wore a white long-sleeve mini dress that featured photos of the 22 victims along the collar, bottom of the sleeves and formed the shape of a heart across the back of the dress. She added a feathered Sonia Rykiel cape to the look and white stacked-heel boots.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Closes Out Manchester Concert with Tearful Performance of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit show was organized less than two weeks after the attack on May 22.

Grande returned to the city to perform alongside Perry and a number of other A-list stars including, Marcus Mumford, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Victoria Mónet, the Black Eyed Peas and Mac Miller.

#TBT to when the music community came together united in love for each other. We'll dance again @GlastoFest on SAT🇬🇧https://t.co/lU7jmokGKU — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 22, 2017

Proceeds from the concert benefit the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.