Katy Perry Admires Orlando Bloom's Abs on Instagram: 'I Was Actually Looking for a Washboard'

Orlando Bloom’s fans flooded his Instagram page on Thursday with admiring comments, gawking at the killer six pack on display in the actor’s latest shirtless selfie.

And one of them just happened to be on-again, off-again girlfriend Katy Perry.

The 33-year-old “Hot n Cold” singer appeared to be very much hot for Bloom’s abs, writing, “Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on.”

Her comment came as the pair spent time together in Tokyo, Japan, where Perry kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour on Tuesday.

Bloom was there in the audience too, watching Perry as she dedicated a song to to him. “[I feel] very loved. And this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never ever have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love,” Perry said while introducing the song.

She added, “This is ‘For Me You See,’ for Bubba Doo,” seeming to reveal her pet name for Bloom — which Urban Dictionary defines as, “One whom you adore, such as a (male) child or husband.”

Perry and Bloom sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives, then sightseeing in Prague two months later.

Though the couple has yet to go public with their relationship status, a source recently told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are back together and taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it,” the source continued.

The insider added: “They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

Meanwhile, Bloom’s Instagram post on Thursday was his own form of fitspiration.

The Lord of the Rings star, 41, posted the throwback photo — taken a few years back when he was was filming the 2013 movie Zulu — “not JUST for vanity 🤣 but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place: diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle.”

“Nothing but respect for those who can maintain it,” Bloom added. “I try to stay close which is good because I’m heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may 🙌🏻👊🏻💪🏻.”