Katy Perry Addresses Orlando Bloom Romance Rumors: ‘When You Get Older, Lines Get Blurred’

Katy Perry is not just swishing away former flame Orlando Bloom.

The 32-year-old pop star opened up about rumors that she was getting back together with her ex-beau on Monday after the two were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert this month.

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life,” she told The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier last week that the two “have been in touch since they broke up” in February.

“They ended things as friends,” the source said. “They continue to be friends.”

A second source told PEOPLE the two stars weren’t back together, “but they have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

The singer has admitted previously that she rekindled a romance after texting one of her exes, so now she has a strict policy of saving her messages to draft and thinking of it.

Perry told romance radio host Delilah Rene that her text habit inspired single, “Save as Draft”.

“I’ve been in that cycle before in a relationship and it had kind of reignited the relationship, and there’s only so many times you can reignite the relationship or want to or should and sometimes you just need to write it and never send it. It’s just that exercise — that cathartic exercise.”

On Monday, Perry also revealed whether her infamous feud with Taylor Swift had come to an end, admitting that she’d “love for the beef to end. I’d love to take it off the barbecue.”

“I’m down,” she continued. “But, I haven’t heard anything of it.”

Perry’s The Witness Tour kicks off on Sept. 19 in Montreal, Quebec, and, on Sunday, the singer will host and perform at MTV’s 2017 VMAs.