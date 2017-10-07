Katy Perry Calls for ‘Some Freakin’ Peace’ While Praising Fans for Attending Her Concert Following the Mass Shooting

Katy Perry took a moment during her Witness: The Tour show on Friday to speak from her heart about Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” the singer, 32, told the audience inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden before belting out her 2012 hit “Part of Me.”

“This is one of my favorite songs to sing – I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear,” Perry said. “You chose to come into the community of music and to be together … and be inspired.”

Gunman Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd of more than 22,000 attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his 32nd-floor at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at 58 people and wounding more than 500 others. Country star Jason Aldean was performing the closing set of the three-day country music festival when bullets went off.

“This week has been crappy. This whole year has been crappy,” Perry said at Friday’s concert. “We’re stronger than that. No one’s gonna steal our joy, are they? We’ve come together tonight just to escape it all a little bit.”

The American Idol judge made similar statements during her Tuesday concert at The Garden, less than 24 hours after the Vegas shooting.

“Listen, I know it’s been a tough day. But music is special. It’s magic. It’s something that unites us,” Perry said as seen in footage from the show. “There’s community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up. I know we that we all feel very disconnected sometimes, but I know music brings us together, and it should never be a place of fear — right?”

And she also addressed the Las Vegas shooting during her joint appearance with fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on Good Morning America Wednesday.

“We just don’t know when it’s going to happen again and we’re all trying to figure out the answers,” she said. “I’m not saying I have the answers, and I pray every day. But the one thing we have to remember is prayer without action is powerless.”

Perry pushed for “action” when it comes to gun control, saying, “No one is saying, ‘Take away your guns,’ but we just don’t necessarily need assault rifles, assault weapons. We have to put our foot down more than just sending our condolences. Honestly, I get really sick to my stomach with everyone just sending their condolences, and then going back to selfie-ing and doing their regular stuff. That is not enough.”