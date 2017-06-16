People

Katy Perry Becomes the First to Hit 100 Million Twitter Followers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Katy Perry poses for a portrait backstage with the Twitter mirror at the 28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 at the Star on November 26, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/WireImage)

Outspoken pop star Katy Perry can add a new honor to her crown: She became the first Twitter user to reach 100 million followers on Friday.

The singer, who released her fifth studio album Witness this month, has frequently used Twitter throughout her career to announce new singles, tours, and sometimes, to air grievances. (Regarding grievances: Perry’s noted rival Taylor Swift has a comparatively paltry 85.1 million followers.)

Coincidentally, Perry hit her milestone the same morning President Trump tweeted about having “over 100 million people” following him. (In truth, he has merely 32.4 million Twitter followers, and only cracks 63 million when adding in his Facebook and Instagram followings.)

To honor the Katy Perry milestone, Twitter released a custom emoji.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com