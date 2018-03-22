Mariah Carey Quotes Mean Girls to Katy Perry in Response to Backstage Puppies Rumor: 'That Was One Time!'

Ruth Kinane
March 22, 2018 02:05 PM

Mariah Carey is here to test your pop culture knowledge.

On Thursday, the pop diva responded to a tweet from fellow singer Katy Perry in which the latter commented on Carey’s rumored demand for backstage puppies at her gigs.

“One time I heard a rumor that Mariah Carey used to have puppies backstage at her request to make her feel happy and this is making my pop star dreams fully come true,” wrote Perry, 33, on Twitter. Carey, 47, responded, “That was ONE TIME!!” before asking fans to name the movie she was quoting.

Mariah Carey; Katy Perry

The answer is, of course, Mean Girls. Poor (minor character) Amber D’Alessio and her odd, ahem, tastes in make-out partners.

More importantly, we hope Carey’s movie-quote response wasn’t just a joke and she did indeed have puppies brought backstage to make her feel happy — and that Perry follows suit to fulfill her pop star dreams.

