Katherine Jackson’s Nephew Hits Back in Court Docs, Says Other Relatives Are Keeping Her ‘Secluded’ in London

Katherine Jackson‘s nephew Trent Jackson has filed new court documents that dispute her recent allegations that he “manipulates” and “bullies” the Jackson family matriarch, and her claims of elder abuse.

Trent claims in a court filing submitted on Monday, and obtained by PEOPLE, that he has “a serious concern” that the 86-year-old’s request is not “authentic or trustworthy,” and that even if she signed it herself, he does not believe it was drafted “under her own free will.”

He further alleges that Katherine “may be the subject of undue influence perpetrated by some of her own children, who are keeping her secluded in London while they seek to separate her from people she is close with, like [Trent], who might resist their efforts to take control over her interest in Michael Jackson’s estate.”

He later names Jermaine Jackson as one of the people involved in trying to keep him away from her.

Katherine Jackson’s lawyers and a rep have not responded to multiple requests from PEOPLE for comment.

Last month, PEOPLE obtained court documents in which Katherine claims Trent accessed her bank accounts without her permission, used credit cards of hers for his own personal purchases without authorization, and subjected her to years of mental abuse that has left Jackson “in a constant state of fear and confusion.”

She described her nephew (through marriage) as “an abusive con-man” who has manipulated her in order to “assume control of her finances.” She also claimed he monitored her with listening devices and hidden cameras.

Katherine also said she tried to fire her nephew and ordered him to move out of her guest house, but he refused. The documents stated Katherine is currently in London visiting daughter Janet Jackson, but is “afraid to go home with Trent there” and “fears he could physically harm her for terminating him.”

A judge granted Jackson’s request for a restraining order, and ordered her nephew to move out of her home and return all keys, passwords and combinations to the property.

In Monday’s filing, Trent and his attorney stated that Katherine’s disappearance in London closely resembles her disappearance in 2012, in which Trent claims she was taken to Arizona and out of his care against her will and was not allowed to use her cell phone or iPad. He states the situation was especially concerning because she was supposed to be caring for her grandchildren.

When she returned 10 days later, Trent claims Katherine gave him a hug and told him she wanted him to remain her caregiver. He also claims Katherine told him that “I don’t know why everyone can’t just get along” and “why is it that since Michael died everyone is going crazy.”

Trent also claims in the filing that Michael Jackson asked him to work for him during a conversation in Japan “in or about 2004,” adding that “Michael gave me specific instructions on how to care for his mother, whom he deeply loved.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, and Trent has requested that Katherine’s “purported declaration” be stricken in its entirety.