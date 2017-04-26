Katherine Jackson Dismisses Restraining Order Against Nephew Trent in Elder Abuse Case

Katherine Jackson dismissed her restraining order on Tuesday against her nephew, Trent, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the New York Daily News, Katherine’s lawyers said in court she was “not prepared” for a “full-fledged trial.” Lawyers for both Katherine and Trent did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

In February, the Jackson matriarch, 86, was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent after claiming he accessed her bank accounts without her permission, used her credit cards for personal purchases without her authorization and subjected her to years of mental abuse. His alleged actions left Katherine “in a constant state of fear and confusion,” she claimed in the papers.

Describing Trent as an “abusive con-man,” Katherine stated in her initial filing that she tried to fire her nephew — who was also her driver — and order him to move out of her guest house, but he refused.

Last month, Trent filed new court documents that disputed Jackson’s allegations, saying her request was not “authentic or trustworthy” or done “under her own free will.”

Trent alleged in his filing that Katherine was being “secluded in London” and kept away from him by her children, including Jermaine Jackson.