Katharine McPhee to Make Broadway Debut in Waitress

Katharine McPhee is heading from the small screen to the big stage.

The 33-year-old Scorpion actress and American Idol alum will make her Broadway debut this spring in the hit musical Waitress, stepping into the lead role of pregnant pie-maker Jenna Hunterson for a limited run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning April 10.

It’ll be a full-circle moment for McPhee, who had previously starred in NBC’s short-lived and cult-hit TV series SMASH about the making of a Broadway musical.

Sara Bareilles, who composed the score to the musical and is currently starring in the show as Jenna, revealed news of McPhee’s debut on Twitter Wednesday. “I’m passing a pie to @katharinemcphee!” she wrote. “So excited for her to start her shift at the diner as Jenna on April 10. #waitressmusical”

The role of Jenna was made famous by Keri Russell in Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie of the same name, about a waitress in a small town who enters a pie contest in hopes of using the prize money to escape her unhappy marriage.

On Broadway, the part has been played by Tony winner Jessie Mueller (who originated the role) and actress Betsy Wolfe.

Bareilles has stepped into Jenna’s shoes twice, originally making her Broadway acting debut last March with the role for a limited run and then again back in January.

The musical has helped her find love too, with costar Joe Tippett.

Waitress is the first Broadway musical ever to boast an all-female creative team. In addition to Bareilles’ music and lyrics, the show features a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction from Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Meanwhile, McPhee released her fifth studio album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, last November.

She appears to be falling in love outside of the album with music producer David Foster, 68, with whom she has been seen smooching.

Dating rumors have followed the pair for months, but McPhee — who has been friends with Foster and first met him on the set of Idol when she was a contestant in 2006 — recently told PEOPLE that she had “zero desire” to address them.

“I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” she said. “Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false… there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want.”

