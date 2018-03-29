Watch Katharine McPhee Cover Frank Sinatra's 'Night and Day' in New Music Video

Katharine McPhee’s old soul is shining bright.

On Thursday, the season 5 American Idol breakout star released a music video for her cover of Frank Sinatra’s iconic tune “Night and Day” composed by Cole Porter from her fifth full-length studio album, I Fall In Love Too Easily.

In the clip — premiering exclusively on PEOPLE — McPhee stands tall behind a mic stand in a beautiful red gown, before taking the floor for a dance. Shot in one continuous take, the music video — directed by Emma Holly Jones and produced by Jamee Ranta — explores themes of love and loss.

Katharine McPhee

Last month, the 34-year-old Scorpion actress announced her Broadway debut in the hit musical Waitress, stepping into the lead role of pregnant pie-maker Jenna Hunterson, for a limited run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning April 10.

McPhee will be taking the torch from Sara Bareilles, who composed the score to the musical and is currently starring in the show as Jenna. The actress is ready to live out her real-life Broadway dream after previously starring in NBC’s short-lived and cult-hit TV series SMASH about the making of a Broadway musical.

“I’m passing a pie to @katharinemcphee!” Bareilles revealed on Twitter in February. “So excited for her to start her shift at the diner as Jenna on April 10. #waitressmusical”

I Fall In Love Too Easily is available for download and purchase now.