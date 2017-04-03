Kat Graham Is 'Perfectly Healthy' After Hospitalization Last Month — and 'Having a Good Laugh' About Pot Brownie Allegations

Kat Graham recently faced allegations that a bad reaction to a pot brownie sent her to the hospital, but there’s one minor problem with that story: her vegan diet. “Sadly brownies aren’t on the menu,” she jokes with PEOPLE.

The Vampire Diaries star, 27, was staying at the Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, California last month, where TMZ reported that she was spotted outside a restaurant as paramedics loaded her into an ambulance.

The website claimed sources said Graham was having a bad trip from a brownie laced with cannabis, but Graham exclusively tells PEOPLE the story is completely untrue.

“I don’t know, I’ve never had one, but I don’t think you go to the hospital for that,” she says of the claims. “It’s one of those things where you feel fine and you’re sitting in a restaurant and then all of a sudden you feel like you’re going to puke.”

She adds: “I feel like I can’t be sick without some story being made up or some photos being sold a month later.”

In photographs posted by TMZ, Graham can be seen laying on the lawn outside the restaurant being helped by paramedics.

“I had food poisoning maybe 10 years earlier at an airport and I completely passed out and was puking—it was a very similar situation,” she says. “When you’re changing your diet or you’re becoming a vegan your system will become a bit more sensitive and you just have to deal with it. I’m a human being and I get sick.”

Despite the allegations, Graham says she’s able to find the humor in the situation.

“My friends and I are having a good laugh about it because it’s so ridiculous,” she says. “It’s really important, especially for young girls, to see that if you fall down, you get back up. If you get sick, you get back up. People are going to say what they want. That’s what I hope my fans got from any of that. But yes, I’m fine, I’m perfectly healthy, I’m still a vegan and I’m good.”

Graham released her new single “Sometimes,” on Friday, and can next be seen starring as Jada Pinkett Smith in the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me.