Judge Grants Karrueche Tran 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

A judge on Thursday granted model Karrueche Tran a restraining order against singer and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown for the next five years, PEOPLE confirms.

Tran testified in court Thursday, telling a judge that Brown, 28, demanded she return diamond rings he had gifted her, to which she refused, according to TMZ. He became aggressive after that, she claimed.

The 29-year-old alleged in court that Brown texted her violent threats, such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

In February, PEOPLE obtained court documents in which Tran also alleged that Brown had threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

“Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me,” Tran added in her declaration. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.'”

After a tumultuous on-and-off-again relationship, Tran and Brown officially split in late 2014.

Tran also alleges Brown “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs” several years ago, but no police report was filed during that time. These alleged incidents would have occurred while he was on probation for his assault against his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Brown was charged with making criminal threats and felony assault after beating Rihanna on Feb. 8, 2009. The singer later pled guilty to the charges and accepted a plea deal of community labor to avoid jail time. Six years and 1,000.5 hours of community service later, Brown finished serving his time for the assault in 2015.