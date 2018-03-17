Karlie Kloss Says She's Still Friends with Taylor Swift: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Karlie Kloss says the rumors of a rift between her and Taylor Swift are just that: rumors.

In an interview with The New York Times about Kode with Klossy, an intensive coding boot camp and scholarship program for young women interested in science and math, the supermodel revealed her friendship with Swift was still going strong.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Kloss, 25, told the newspaper, adding that the pair talks frequently.

Rumors of a fallout have swirled around the longtime besties ever since Swift, 28, left Kloss’s name off of her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt — which was filled with all of the singer’s pals including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran — in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Months later, Kloss sent fans into a tizzy after she posted a video of herself in January dribbling a basketball during a shoot for Love magazine, which she initially captioned, “Swish Swish.” But after fans accused her of dissing Swift by referencing Katy Perry’s rumored diss song about the singer, Kloss quietly changed the caption to read “Nothing but net.”

The supermodel was later spotted hanging out with Perry in Los Angeles with mutual friends, including Vanity Fair writer Derek Blasberg — who has been close with both Kloss and Perry for years — and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

Although Kloss — who first met the singer in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — has tried to put feud rumors to rest before — including wishing Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December of last year — even Jennifer Lawrence has been left wondering whether the two were still friends.

During a TimesTalks Q&A in February, Lawrence revealed that if she was a spy in real life, she’d use her skills to figure out “what’s going on” between the pair.

“I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” she said, joking that trying to figure out “what happened” is “keeping me up at night.”